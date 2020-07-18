Defendant: Laura Valence; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; Note; 1/6/20 187851

Defendant: David Burton, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Gov; Plaintiff: Pam Washington; Damages; 1/6/20 187852

Defendant: None; Plaintiff: Earl Paul Neil Jr, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Christie Neil; Trust; 1/6/20 187853

Defendant: Christen Johnson, Gov Employment Ins Co; Plaintiff: Tiffany Jacobs; Damages; 1/6/20 187854

Defendant: Jalynn Caldwell, Go Auto Ins Co, Allstate Ins Co; Plaintiff: Louann Palmer; Damages; 1/6/20 187855

Defendant: Richard Naquin, Progressive Security Ins Co; Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Consol Gov; Damages; 1/6/20 187856

Defendant: Richard Mironski; Plaintiff: Kenzie Landry; Domestic Abuse; 1/6/20 187857

Defendant: Clinton Rachall; Plaintiff: Natalie Cormier; Domestic Abuse; 1/6/20 187863

Defendant: Billie Trahan; Plaintiff: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC; Account; 1/7/20 187858

Defendant: Mickey White; Plaintiff: Barclays Bank Delaware; Account; 1/7/20 187859

Defendant: Ana Robichaux; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 1/7/20 187860

Defendant: Tiffany Garth; Plaintiff: Capital Ona Bank USA NA; Account; 1/7/20 187861

Defendant: Keith Henry; Plaintiff: Trustmark Bank; Account; 1/7/20 187862

Defendant: Jerry Bullock; Plaintiff: First Tower Loan LLC; Garnishment; 1/7/20 187864

Defendant: Mark H Peters A Professional Medical Corp, Mark Peters; Plaintiff: Ascentium Capital LLC; Agreement; 1/7/20 187865

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Dist Atty; Plaintiff: Jakobe Carter, Ko Clark; Change of Name; 1/7/20 187866

Defendant: Cody Jarboe; Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 1/7/20 187867

Defendant: Alton Knight III; Plaintiff: Alexandra Knight; Divorce; 1/7/20 187868

Defendant: Dustin Terrebonne; Plaintiff: LA Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 1/8/20 187869

Defendant: Jamie Verdin; Plaintiff: LA Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 1/8/20 187870

Defendant: Armand Vincent; Plaintiff: LA Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 1/8/20 187871

Defendant: James Massey; Plaintiff: Joyce Massey; Divorce; 1/8/20 187872

Defendant: Brandy Loupe; Plaintiff: Kurtis Loupe; Divorce; 1/8/20 187873

Defendant: Bryan Toups, Carol Ann Toups; Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 1/8/20 187874

Defendant: Nekola Prosprie; Plaintiff: Dylan Hunter; Damages; 1/8/20 187875

Defendant: Jarius Morgan; Plaintiff: Duke Neal Medical, Tiffany Henry; Injuction; 1/8/20 187876

Defendant: Rebecca Sanner; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 1/9/20 187877

Defendant: Chad McCorkel; Plaintiff: Jamie McCorkel; Divorce; 1/9/20 187878

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Dist Atty; Plaintiff: Gabriela Chavez, Adrien Paredes, Belisa Chavez; Change of Name; 1/8/20 187879

Defendant: Bryan Rounda Sr; Plaintiff: Dedra Harris; Domestic Abuse; 1/9/20 187880

Defendant: Noe Pena Jr; Plaintiff: Sherrie Pena; Divorce; 1/9/20 187881

Defendant: Amanda Metzel, Apartments LLC; Plaintiff: Jordan Dupre; Damages; 1/9/20 187882

Defendant: LA Farm Bureau Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Laura Poole; Damages; 1/9/20 187883

Defendant: Treville Leboeuf, Frannie Leboeuf; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Executory Process; 1/9/20 187884

Defendant: Jerry Belanger; Plaintiff: Midland Funding LLC; garnishment; 1/10/20 187885

Defendant: Thomas McGee; Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 1/10/20 187866

Defendant: Racheal Verdin; Plaintiff: Dawn Verdin; Divorce; 1/10/20 187887

Defendant: Sherri Ordoyne; Plaintiff: Kirby Ordoyne; Divorce; 1/10/20 187888

Defendant: Philip McMahon, Pauls Agency LLC, Charter Oak Ins Co; Plaintiff: Brittany Baker; Damages; 1/10/20 187889

Defendant: Jerry Ristine; Plaintiff: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; Executory Process; 1/10/20 187890

Defendant: Cody Faul; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Account; 1/13/20 187891

Defendant: Andrew Garza; Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Hospital Service Dist No 1, Terrebonne General Medical Center; Account; 1/13/20 187892

Defendant: Oyster Delicacy LLC, Patterson Lombas; Plaintiff: MCA Fixed Payment LLC, Reliant Funding; Agreement; 1/13/20 187893

Defendant: Jerome Stewart Sr; Plaintiff: Patricia Earls; Custody; 1/13/20 187894

Defendant: Derek Price; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 1/13/20 187895

Defendant: Madelyn Bennett; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 1/13/20 187896

Defendant: Regis Verdin; Plaintiff: Citibank NA; Account; 1/13/20 187897

Defendant: Marcel Waguespack; Plaintiff: Angie Logan; Domestic Abuse; 1/13/20 187898

Defendant: Kimberly Trosclair, Ron Trosclair; Plaintiff: Fifth Third Bank NA; Executory Process; 1/13/20 187899

Defendant: Chad MaGuire, Karen McGuire; Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 1/13/20 187900

Defendant: Ron Lirette; Plaintiff: Caliber Home Loans Inc; Executory Process; 1/13/20 187901

Defendant: Ryan Miller; Plaintiff: Meosha Miller; Divorce; 1/13/20 187902

Defendant: David Massey; Plaintiff: Christina McKinley; Domestic Abuse; 1/13/20 187903

Defendant: Lee Allen; Plaintiff: Jessica Trahan; Divorce; 1/13/20 187904

Defendant: Henry Allen; Plaintiff: State of Louisiana; Forfeiture; 1/13/20 187905

Defendant: Ava, Dejoie, Traci Johnson, LA Workforce Commission; Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Consol Gov; Judicial Review; 1/13/20 187906

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Hospital Service DIst No 1, William Tiemann, Michael Isabelle, Terrebonne General Medical Center; Plaintiff: Karen Christophe; Discovery; 1/13/20 187907

Defendant: Anthony Lewis; Plaintiff: Travis Smith; Damages; 1/13/20 187908

Defendant: Eulin Vizier, Christine Hartmann, Janice Trosclair, Ramona Romero; Plaintiff: Carl Vizier, Bonnie Vizier; Executory Process; 1/13/20 187909

Defendant: Ernie Matherne, Becky Matherne; Plaintiff: New Orleans FIremens Federal Credit Union; Garnishment; 1/14/20 187910

Defendant: Michael Dardar Jr; Plaintiff: LA Farm Bureau Ins Co; Damages; 1/14/20 187911

Defendant: Malorie Gatica; Plaintiff: Citibank NA; Account; 1/14/20 187912

Defendant: Lynx Production Services Inc; Plaintiff: B ENT KMATT LLC; Account; 1/14/20 187913

Defendant: Blaine Faucheaux, Tiffany Harrelson; Plaintiff: Credit Acceptance Corp; Contract; 1/14/20 187914

Defendant: Amelia Clark; Plaintiff: Crown Asset Management LLC; Account; 1/14/20 187915

Defendant: Safeway Ins Co of LA, Tyler Bourg; Plaintiff: Keisha Carson; Damages; 1/14/20 187916

Defendant: Michelle White; Plaintiff: Matthew White; Divorce; 1/14/20 187917

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Dist Atty; Plaintiff: Heather Hornsby; Change of Name; 1/14/20 187918

Defendant: Ronnie Mouton; Plaintiff: Shannon Mouton; Divorce; 1/14/20 187919

Defendant: Ellen Cavalier; Plaintiff: Earl Cavalier; Divorce; 1/14/20 187920

Defendant: Orpheus Scurlock; Plaintiff: Sebrina Scurlock; Divorce; 1/14/20 187921

Defendant: Watkins Apc CPA, Jacob Watkins; Plaintiff: T&T Investment Corp; Review Panel; 1/14/20 187922

Defendant: National Union Fire Ins Co of Pittsburgh PA, American Eagle Logistics LLC, Terrance Mosley; Plaintiff: Amanda Fortune; Damages; 1/14/20 187923

Defendant: Amy Cantrelle, Latter & Blum Inc, Lacey Conway, Karey Kinnard; Plaintiff: William Burley, Clara Burley, Joshua Burley, Sarah Spears; Damages; 1/14/20 187924

Defendant: Albert Trosclair; Plaintiff: Precious Ridenour; Stalking; 1/14/20 187925

Defendant: Joe Rodrigue; Plaintiff: Christie Robichaux; Divorce; 1/14/20 187926

Defendant: Tambra Stratton; Plaintiff: Derek Stratton; Divorce; 1/14/20 187927

Defendant: Jordan Duet; Plaintiff: Kaylynn Oldbear; Divorce; 1/14/20 187928

Defendant: Natalie Taylor; Plaintiff: Steven Taylor; Divorce; 1/15/20 187929

Defendant: United States Automobile Association, Mary Hipp; Plaintiff: Christon Dusenbery; Damages; 1/15/20 187930

Defendant: James Donnell; Plaintiff: Anissa Hamilton; Damages; 1/15/20 187931

Defendant: Charles Hebert; Plaintiff: Errol Pellegrin; Breach of Contract; 1/15/20 187932

Defendant: Randy Dupre; Plaintiff: Cavalry SPV I LLC; Account; 1/15/20 187933

Defendant: Michael Darcey; Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christina Trust; Executory Process; 1/15/20 187934

Defendant: Natasha Prejean; Plaintiff: Hilario Andres; Custody; 1/15/20 187935

Defendant: Priscilla Dubois; Plaintiff: Anne Ledet; Injuction; 1/15/20 187936

Defendant: Shane Nichols; Plaintiff: Katie Baudoin; Domestic Abuse; 1/15/20 187937

Defendant: Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc, Safety National Casualty Corp; Plaintiff: Tina Henderson; Damages; 1/15/20 187938

Defendant: Zasmine Johnson; Plaintiff: Eddie Every Jr; Domestic Abuse; 1/15/20 187939