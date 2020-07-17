This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

COVID-19 claimed two more Northwest Florida lives Thursday.

An 88-year-old Walton County woman died, as did a 64-year-old male resident of Santa Rosa County. Total deaths in the eight county region that includes Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin counties now stands at 58.

Mary Esther Mayor Ruth McLemore said the city intends to hold a special meeting next week at which it will consider a 60-day mandatory mask provision to slow the spread of COVID-19. The city has reported 93 positive cases of the disease with seven more added to the growing list Thursday.

McLemore said the city will also consider a “highly suggested recommendation” that residents wear masks. The mayor said she does not believe the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will enforce an ordinance requiring county residents to wear masks.

Across Florida, another 128 people lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus Thursday while the state reported another 11,470 had tested positive for the disease.

There are 20,191 state residents presently hospitalized with COVID-19, the Florida Health Department said. Okaloosa County reported 48 under hospital care Thursday with 20 of those, two more than the day before, occupying ICU units.

Walton County reported seven in hospital Friday and 64 inmates in the Walton County Jail have contracted the disease.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 327,241, +11,470

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,805, +128

Non-resident deaths: 107, + 2

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,740, +77

Deaths: 13, + 1

Hospitalizations: 96 + 5

---

Milton: 728, +34

Gulf Breeze: 329, +9

Navarre: 292, +13

Pace: 165, +7

Jay: 55, +2

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing: 151, +11

Bagdad: 3, +1

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,698, +75

Deaths: 12, +0

Hospitalizations: 90, +3

---

Fort Walton Beach: 592, +24

Crestview: 330, +14

Destin: 259, +14

Niceville: 184, +5

Mary Esther: 93, +7

Shalimar: 102, +6

Baker: 35, +2

Eglin AFB: 12, +0

Valparaiso: 15, +2

Laurel Hill: 15, +0

Holt: 10, +1

Missing: 29, +4

Hurlburt Field: 1, +0

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 727, +34

Deaths: 11, +1

Hospitalizations: 42, +0

---

DeFuniak Springs: 249, +13

Santa Rosa Beach: 218, +12

Miramar Beach: 68, +8

Freeport: 68, +3

Inlet Beach: 20, +0

Missing, 23 +2

Destin: 5, +0

Ponce de Leon: 4, +0

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,737, +135

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 62, +3

---

Panama City: 1,154, +92

Panama City Beach: 245, +16

Lynn Haven: 176, +15

Southport: 30, +1

Youngstown: 31, +10

Callaway: 9, +0

Fountain: 17, +0

Missing: 16, + 1

Tyndall AFB: 7, +0

Parker: 1, +0

Inlet Beach: 2

Mexico Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1, +0