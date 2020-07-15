This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The state of Florida reported Wednesday it had exceeded 300,000 COVID-19 cases. It became the third state to cross that grim milestone, behind New York and California, and did so only 10 days after surpassing the 200,000 mark on July 5.

Another 112 Florida residents died Wednesday as a result of the lethal coronavirus.

Locally, Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County and Bay County all topped the 1,500 mark for number of cases reported. Panama City alone is now reporting 1,008 cases, while Milton has 628 and Fort Walton Beach has 539.

As of July 10, the four county region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Bay counties reported 255 COVID-19 cases in persons under the age of 18. Santa Rosa had 108, Okaloosa 61, Bay 49 and Walton 37.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 301,810, +10,781

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,521, +112

Non-resident deaths: 105

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,522, +111

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 83

---

Milton: 628, +57

Gulf Breeze: 296, +14

Navarre: 257, +9

Pace: 149, +7

Jay: 52, +7

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing, 124, +17

Bagdad, 1

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,523, +87

Deaths: 10, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 83, +2

---

Fort Walton Beach: 539, +22

Crestview: 305, +19

Destin: 228, +7

Niceville: 169, +22

Mary Esther: 83, +6

Shalimar: 92, +7

Baker: 27, +0

Eglin AFB: 12, +1

Valparaiso: 11, +0

Laurel Hill: 14, +0

Holt: 6, +1

Missing, 23 +0

Hurlburt Field , 1

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 649, +27

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 41, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 234, +4

Santa Rosa Beach: 186, +13

Miramar Beach: 53, +5

Freeport: 60, +3

Inlet Beach: 19, +0

Missing, 21 +1

Destin: 5

Ponce de Leon, 4, +1

Watersound, 1

Westville, 1

Point Washington, 1

Seacrest, 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,523, +93

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 56 +0

---

Panama City: 1,008, +65

Panama City Beach: 219, +12

Lynn Haven: 159, +10

Southport: 28, +1

Youngstown: 20, +2

Callaway: 9, +0

Fountain: 11, +1

Missing, 14

Tyndall AFB, 4, +0

Parker, 1

Mexico Beach, 2, +1

Bayou George, 1

--- --- ---