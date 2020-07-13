The Northwest Florida League of Cities (NWFLC) consists of cities, ranging from Monticello in the east to Pensacola in the west. The organization represents Northwest Florida’s municipalities to the Florida Legislature, the Governor’s Office and state agencies, according to the League’s website.

The Northwest Florida League of Cities has announced that Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks has been appointed to the League’s Board of Directors.

"Franks is a native of Okaloosa County, and his desire to serve is framed by his appreciation for the pace and tenor of coastal Florida," said a release from the League.

"Prior to being sworn into office as mayor on April 9, 2019, Mayor Franks has been deeply involved in the community's local governance for over two decades. He is the former chair of the Community Perspectives/Government Affairs Committee at Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, and presently serves as Secretary/Treasurer on the executive board for the Okaloosa County League of Cities," the release said.

"I’m truly honored to serve," said Franks after he was unanimously elected to the board.

