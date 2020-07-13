Chase Seiffert believes his fourth-place finish after a final-round 67 at the Workday Charity Open in Columbus could be a breakthrough.

The 28-year-old Panama City product's previous best finish was a T-9 at the 2018 Travelers.

“This was huge,” Seiffert said. “I obviously believed I could do it, but it’s actually nice when you go out there and pull it together.”

Seiffert birdied seven of the first 12 holes, including the par-5 11th hole, where he drained his approach shot from 129 yards after hitting his second shot into the water.

Seiffert’s chance to get closer than three shots of the leaders ended when he couldn’t birdie any of his final six holes. That didn’t dampen his excitement about his week.

“I had a great few days of preparations before and had three nice rounds of ball-striking and then yesterday my short game and putter really bailed me out,” he said. “On the whole it was a great week. I was ecstatic out there.”

Seiffert pocketed $303,800 for his solo fourth-place finish.