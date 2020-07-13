The victim remains at a local hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators do not believe the victim knew the suspects, but was shot because he confronted them.

CALLAWAY — A homeowner was shot early Monday morning when he confronted a burglar inside his vehicle, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Collinfurst Square in Callaway at around 5 a.m. in response to a shooting.

The victim stated to deputies he had been inside his home and noticed someone was inside his vehicle, which was parked inf front of his home. He then went outside to confront the man. During a verbal confrontation, a second man appeared holding a firearm and fired once, hitting the victim before both of the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The victim remains at a local hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators do not believe the victim knew the suspects, but was shot because he confronted them.

BCSO reminds all citizens to remove your valuables from you vehicles and to keep them locked when not in use.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement are asking you to contact them if you see anything suspicious.