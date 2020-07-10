Governor Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement at Turkey Lake Service Plaza in Orlando on Friday, July 10th.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein’s press conference at Turkey Lake Service Plaza in Orlando on Friday, July 10th.

According to data from the Florida Health Department the state added 8,935 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, July 9. This makes it the 16th consecutive day that there are at least 5,000 cases reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now at 232,718. The number of reported deaths increased to 3,841.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 17,167, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5. The state has counted more than 171,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488).

