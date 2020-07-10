NAVARRE – World Class Pageantry held its first scholarship pageant on July 7, and seven young women were crowned in this year’s Miss Santa Rosa County USA pageant. The crowning ceremony took place at Elegance on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach and featured Carli Gintoli, Miss Great Britain World 2020, as the bestowing queen.

Alyvia Rae Waite (20) was crowned Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021 and is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from World Class Pageantry. She is the daughter of Laura and Jim Waite from Milton. She attends the University of West Florida and is pursuing a B.A. in Marketing. Alyvia holds the prestigious title of 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of South East Santa Rosa County and volunteers her time as an alumnus for the Northwest Florida At-Large program.

Caroline Elizabeth Harp (16) was crowned Teen Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. Caroline is the daughter of Emily Spurlock Wilson from Jay. Caroline is ranked within the top 10 of her class and was recently awarded a scholarship from the National Society of High School Scholars.

Madilyn Charlize Saye (13) was crowned Junior Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. Madilyn is the daughter of Megan and Daniel Saye from Jay. Madilyn is on the All-A Honor Roll at her school and is passionate to give back and serve her community. She collected socks and over 300 blankets to donate to a local nursing home for the holidays.

Leah Elizabeth Smith (11) was crowned Young Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. She is the daughter of Brittany and Travis Smith of Jay. Leah is a member of the Jr. Beta Club and is on the All-A Honor Roll. She volunteered and distributed food and supplies with the disaster relief efforts in Century, Fla.

Lexie Grace Smith (10) was crowned Petite Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. She is the daughter of Brittany and Travis Smith of Santa Rosa County. Throughout the year, Lexie visits the Terrace at Ivey Acres in Jay and provides cards and gifts to a local assisted living residence.

Reese Emerson Geisler (6) was crowned Little Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. She is the daughter of Krissy and Brandon Geisler of Milton. Reese will be going into the first grade in the fall and is a straight A student.

Tylin Jindalak Ruhland (4) was crowned Tiny Miss Santa Rosa County, USA 2021. Tylin is the daughter of Jula and Terrance Ruhland from Navarre.