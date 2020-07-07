PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools held a workshop Tuesday to lay out guidelines for students to return to schools in August.

This workshop comes a day after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday that required all schools to be open in the fall. BDS already had the workshop in place ahead of time and had been trending toward reopening schools before the announcement.

According to Steve Moss, Bay District Schools chairman, Superintendent Bill Husfelt pushed to have the workshop to announce the guidelines so parents and staff could have a week to digest them. Then, next Tuesday at the school board meeting, parents and staff can provide their grievances with the guidelines during public comments.

The guidelines are extensive, but there are some key points. Husfelt recommended during the meeting that students should be required to wear face coverings while riding the school bus.

Social distancing on school buses is nearly impossible, according to Husfelt, and he would recommend that wearing a mask be required. In any other setting, it would be a personal choice of the parents if they want their children wearing masks.

As of now, there are 250,000 face masks in stock for the school district to provide and there will be 4,000 hand sanitizer stations in the schools.

One of the other key points is the possibility of a hybrid schedule for schools. A hybrid schedule would mean that students would be pre-identified and grouped together to go to school on different schedules.

This would occur when the Department of Health and the Department of Education would limit the number of students that can be in a classroom.

“Students would be identified in either group A or group B and students would come to schools on different days or half the class would come one day and the other half would come the other day,” said Denise Kelly, assistant superintendent of Bay District Schools. “When the students aren’t in school, then they would practice at home, doing homework at home.”

It’s not a route the district wants to use, but are prepared with the guidelines in front of them if they have to do so.

While the news is out that brick and mortar schools will be open, the school board reiterated that Bay Virtual School is still an option. If parents don’t feel comfortable with the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a soft deadline of July 15 to register for Bay Virtual School.

The district feels it is important for students to get back into a school setting and they’re working with DOH to come up with the best guidelines possible. The process has been a difficult one for Moss.

“I wear two hats; not only am I the school board chairman, but I also have two kids in the school system,” Moss said. “A lot of times the decisions I make aren’t just as a school board member, but honestly as a parent.”

There is a survey that will available on the BDS Facebook page to get community feedback about the new proposed guidelines and the guidelines are available on the system’s website for the community to view. The school board also welcomes public comments at its next school board meeting on July 14.