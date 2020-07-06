What is happening with recent federal and state requests for investigations into Florida’s unemployment system? Apparently nothing.

Citing inaction by Florida’s top leaders to fix the state’s crippled unemployment benefits system, U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, on June 8 called for U.S. Inspector General Ronald Dahl to investigate state’s tattered jobless safety net, calling it "uniquely poor."

That followed an announcement by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that he had ordered the state’s chief inspector general to also investigate a jobless benefits system he himself has derided as a "jalopy." DeSantis asked for the probe after Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, the lone Democrat in the Florida Cabinet, sent a letter to the state's chief inspector general asking for an "investigation into potential mismanagement of the CONNECT unemployment system."

All along, though, the one Florida leader who has had the biggest hand in creating the system that has been at the forefront of months of frustration, ire and ridicule by Floridians has remained silent. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott presided over the creation of the controversial system in 2011 while he served as the state’s governor.

Scott has not directly commented on the failures in the unemployment benefits system he bequeathed to his successor, DeSantis. But while he remains mum, others are saying plenty. The question Floridians keep asking, though, is are they getting to the heart of the problem?

Right now, the jobless system has become a political football.

Schumer and Wyden’s original investigation request cited as one reason the state’s "failure to process unemployment claims and deliver benefits in a timely fashion and whether its unemployment programs are being administered in accordance with guidelines established by the CARES Act."

In stark contradiction to a statement by DeSantis at a May 19 press conference that 99% of eligible claims had been paid, Schumer and Wyden said that between March 15 and June 8 only 28% of claims had been paid. They further requested Dahl look into a 2019 report by a Florida state auditor that found "serious problems in the system’s accuracy, efficiency and security."

DeSantis quickly dismissed the call by the Senate Democrats for investigation as "partisan." But shortly thereafter, on June 17, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican Iowa and chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, echoed his Democratic colleagues’ call for an investigation.

In his letter to Dahl, Grassley said that in order to avoid action that "could be perceived as politically motivated," the Inspector General should broaden the investigation to include other states as well.

But Florida, Schumer and Wyden pointed out, has unique problems. It was the "only state in the nation whose trust fund gained money" between March 1 and April 16 — a time when the state was on lockdown, and "should have been ramping up its disbursement of unemployment benefits and where a decrease in the state’s fund would be expected."

But rather than pay claims en masse, Florida held onto the funds, the letter said, depriving Floridians of the ability to pay their rent or put food on their tables while the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund grew by $17 million.

Now, as of June 30 and with some of the 2.8 million unemployment claims still unpaid, the state has raked in over $21 million in interest on the money earmarked by the federal government for Florida’s unemployed.

"Florida is the only state in the nation whose trust fund gained money during that time period," Schumer and Wyden said, adding that "despite repeated warnings from state auditors," problems with the unemployment system have gone unaddressed long before COVID-19.

No help on the horizon

A month after Schumer and Wyden’s initial request, unemployed Floridians looking for financial relief are no closer to a resolution. Phones at the Department of Economic Opportunity remain clogged, the online system is still overloaded and benefits are still not making it to all who are eligible.

Furthermore, there will be no help coming from U.S. Inspector General Scott Dahl. On June 21, Dahl stepped down — but not before warning a U.S. House oversight subcommittee of "significant amounts of fraud" in state unemployment systems.

Dahl’s interim successor, Larry Turner, responded to Schumer and Wyden in a June 26 letter that included a copy of the federal government’s April 15 Pandemic Response Oversight Plan. As part of the CARES Act, the plan provided his office with $25 million to oversee proper implementation of the expansion of unemployment insurance programs nationwide.

Glaringly missing from Turner’s response, however, was any actual commitment to look into Florida’s non-payment of claims. Instead, the plan primarily focused on strategies to ferret out claimant fraud such as fictitious employer schemes and identity theft. It also neglected to mention any action specific to Florida or acknowledge the existence or extent of the state’s widespread problems.

When asked if they were satisfied with Turner's response, both Schumer and Wyden declined to comment. Grassley also did not respond to several requests for comment. Turner’s office as well neglected to respond to a request to confirm if an investigation is taking place or planned.

While the lack of response on a federal level is frustrating, what is even more concerning to some Floridians is that their own U.S Senators, Scott and fellow Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, have remained virtually silent on the issue and have thus far failed to demand action from DeSantis.

"If there was an election for DeSantis this year, he’d be out," said Helene Abrams, a freelance graphic designer for 30 years who has been trying unsuccessfully since March 22 to access unemployment benefits. "DeSantis and Scott blame each other. I don’t think it takes a brain surgeon to realize that they don’t want this fixed because they just want to open up business, even though it is hurting them. They just don’t care."

Scott has certainly taken his share of flack over the system he designed and implemented while governor. In May, DeSantis, who has indirectly blamed Scott for its failings, said at a press conference that he would have Florida’s inspector general look into it.

"There’s going to be a whole investigation that’s going to be need to be done about how the state of Florida could have paid $77 million for this thing," he said.

But when asked if that investigation did or will take place, DeSantis’ office did not respond, instead forwarding the request to the public records department, which failed to provide any information. A similar request to Florida’s inspector general also went unanswered.

Partisan politics?

Contrary to outward appearances, arguments over Florida’s crippled unemployment system are not entirely divided along party lines. In March 2019, when Florida’s unemployment rate was only about 3%, faults in the system were less apparent. But when unemployment reached 14.5% in March 2020, those cracks split wide open. And DeSantis was quick to throw fellow Republican Scott into them.

DeSantis has also turned on the unemployed themselves, both Democrats and Republicans, saying the primary reason claimants are not receiving benefits is because they are incorrectly filling out forms.

Scott, meanwhile, held back no punches in an April 22 op-ed for Fox News in which bashed the 48 fellow senators, both Republican and Democratic, who signed the March 27 CARES Act stimulus package for the portion that provided the temporary $600 weekly unemployment benefits.

"Surely no responsible adult or elected official would favor such a government program creating a perverse disincentive to return to work when it’s safe to do so and we start re-opening our economy," he wrote.

Scott further said that rather than supplementing unemployment benefits during the coronavirus-related lockdown, families should learn to make ends meet by doing things like clipping coupons, cutting their own grass and reusing aluminum foil.

Schumer and Wyden, both proponents of the $600 federal supplement, in their letter placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of Scott, who created the system, and DeSantis, who is in charge of it today.

"Despite the system’s well-documented problem, inaction from both current and past gubernatorial administrations in Florida left FLDEO completely unprepared to respond to record increases in unemployment claims caused by a pandemic," they wrote.

Scott declined several requests to comment for this article or provide specifics about what, if anything, he is doing to ensure eligible Floridians will receive their unemployment benefits. But he did provide the following statement:

"Senator Scott was proud to work with his colleagues to pass the CARES Act, which boosted unemployment insurance benefits by $600 per week and extended benefits to 16 weeks, and he remains focused on making sure workers and small businesses suffering from the impacts of the coronavirus can get the support they need. Senator Scott will continue working with his colleagues, the administration and state leaders to help the people who have been hurt by this crisis."

Rubio also declined several requests to speak for this article, provide a comment on his commitment to unemployed Floridians or document any action he has taken to ensure people receive benefits going forward.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, who has been a vocal critic of the jobless system, said she is dismayed at her fellow legislators' lack of action.

"DeSantis has spent so much attention to try to open up business quickly and is ignoring folks who need help," she said on video call Tuesday with constituents and fellow Democratic leaders. "Why is this so complicated? We are in a pandemic. Why is this state making it so difficult to get the benefits people need to live?"

Other Democrats, like U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, have said it is time for everyone to stop placing blame and just fix the problems.

"You can’t blame the former governor or the federal government," he said of DeSantis’ attempts to deflect responsibility for how the system operates today. "Neither of those work anymore. Frankly, the governor should apologize to every unemployed Floridian. All roads lead back to the governor's mansion on this."

Abrams, who is still unemployed and says she spends countless hours each day fighting for benefits, said she is not ready to let Scott and Rubio off so easily. And she encourages others who are in her position to make their voices heard.

"People need to start calling them," she said of Scott and Rubio. "We really have to start bombarding them."

@WendyRhodesFL

wrhodes@pbpost.com