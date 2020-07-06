A man was shot three times over a game of craps. The loser of $40 wanted his money back and when the winner refused, he shot him once, then followed him out into the street and shot him twice more. The shooter was last seen walking toward Birmingham.

One hundred years ago this week:

Eudora and Kathleen Yerby who were injured the previous week in an auto accident which occurred on the crossing of the L&N at the Lake Loraine, were released from the hospital and were at the home of their sister, Mrs. W.W. Walker, in Pinehurst.

The Rosenau Company, the oldest dry goods concern in the city, sold its retail department to the Harris-Hamner Company, who would carry on the business. The Rosenau Company succeeded the firm of Friedman & Rosenau which succeeded Friedman & Loveman, making this dry goods concern the oldest firm of its kind in West Alabama.

General William Crawford Gorgas would be accorded a military funeral of a major general in the British Army by command of King George V. Services would be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Gorgas is best known for his work in Florida, Havana and at the Panama Canal in abating the transmission of yellow fever and malaria by controlling the mosquitoes that carry these diseases.

The state health department of Alabama threatened to quarantine Pensacola following the receipt of information that proper precautions against the spread of bubonic plague were not being taken.

Fisherman W.C. Mills had the unusual experience of hooking a big water moccasin while fishing in the Sipsey River. It was a hard 10-minute fight, but the snake was finally landed and dispatched. Mills called it the finest sport in the world and was anxious to try it again.

An airplane fell to earth, killing two men, one a well-known young man of Tuscaloosa. While circling over the city, at an altitude of about 3,000 feet, in a two-passenger aeroplane, the left wing of the machine broke, sending the plane and its occupants to the earth. Clarence Carroway, of Tuscaloosa, and the pilot, Louis Wattemate, were killed instantly. Hundreds of people who were leaving church witnessed the crash and hundreds visited the crash scene. The pilot was attempting a loop the loop when the wing broke.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff P.B. Hughes planned to ask the governor for impeachment against the sheriff of St. Clair County for releasing a man on bond who was wanted in Tuscaloosa. Sheriff Hughes sent Deputy Sheriff Bela Hughes to Pell City to pick up the man. Sharp words were exchanged between the deputy and a St. Claire County deputy before the two men went to pick up the man at his home, but he escaped. He had been charged with four indictments for making whiskey, was also wanted by the United States authorities, and had been convicted of making booze in Tuscaloosa County and was out on an appeal bond to the Supreme Court.