The western Panhandle counties continued to show growth in their case numbers on Saturday, with Santa Rosa County racking up 52 new positives.

Florida passed a grim milestone on Saturday as the number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus passed the 200,000 mark.

The precise number released by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday was 200,111 positive cases.

Of those, 15,898 had been hospitalized, a gain of 163 over Saturday, and 29 new deaths had occurred.

The total death count for the pandemic in Florida is now 3,731.

Okaloosa, Walton and Bay showed more modest growth. Okaloosa added 26 cases to its total, while Walton added 13 and Bay added 29.

In Florida’s far eastern Panhandle counties within our coverage area, Gulf added 20 new cases, a large number for an area that had been largely quiet over the past few weeks. Franklin County added four new cases.

Below are the numbers for each county in our coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 867, +52

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 43, +2

---

Milton: 360, +19

Gulf Breeze: 174, +12

Navarre: 139, +6

Pace: 93, +4

Jay: 24, +5

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 906, +26

Deaths: 8, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 65, unchanged

---

Fort Walton Beach: 342, +11

Crestview: 162, +7

Destin: 145, +4

Niceville: 74, +2

Mary Esther: 50, unchanged

Shalimar: 55, +2

Baker: 19, unchanged

Eglin: 8, unchanged

Valparaiso: 6, unchanged

Laurel Hill: 6, unchanged

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 318, +13

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 31, unchanged

---

DeFuniak Springs: 125, +2

Santa Rosa Beach: 82, +6

Miramar Beach: 25, +2

Freeport: 23, +1

--- --- ---

HOLMES COUNTY

Total cases: 199, +4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 5, unchanged

--- --- ---

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total cases: 121, +1

Deaths: 13, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 21, unchanged

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 713, +29

Deaths: 5, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 40, +1

---

Panama City: 458, +17

Panama City Beach: 113, +8

Lynn Haven: 60, +3

Youngstown: 13, +1

Southport: 10, unchanged

Callaway: 7, unchanged

Fountain: 5, unchanged

--- --- ---

GULF COUNTY

Total cases: 54, +20

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3, unchanged

---

Port St. Joe: 27, +12

Wewahitchka: 16, +6

--- --- ---

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Total cases: 15, +4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 0