Gadsden

ROBBERY

A robbery was reported at about 9 p.m. June 26 at a business in the 900 block of East Meighan Boulevard after an employee said a man shoved him aside, grabbed money from the cash register and left in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

BURGLARIES/THEFTS

A Gadsden woman reported her purse stolen after she left it in an acquaintance’s vehicle June 6, and the woman has refused to return it.

A Mathis Street resident told police someone came into her house at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and took her purse and its contents.

Someone took a 6x8-foot trailer between June 17 and Tuesday from behind a church in the 2800 block of Fields Avenue.

Burglars apparently brought stones with them to a business in the 2800 block of West Meighan Boulevard, to use to break windows so they could enter the business at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Five Innova code readers, an Innova camera, an Innova pressure tester, two Duralast Jumpstarters, a Duralast power inverter and a Duralast socket set were reported stolen after officers responded to an alarm. They found a backpack that didn’t belong at the business, as well as the unfamiliar stones.

A Remington .380 pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard.

A medic bag was reported stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Ewing Avenue.

Someone took a Yamaha Raptor 50CC four-wheeler between 7 p.m. June 26, and 8 a.m. Saturday from the yard of a resident in the 1500 block of Central Avenue.

Officers responded to an alarm at about 10:26 p.m. June 26 at a business in the 300 block of Wall Street. They checked doors and windows and found nothing amiss. Security cameras recorded two men swinging a hammer into the back door, setting off the alarm without breaking the glass. The two men left without gaining entry.

A Robinson Avenue resident reported someone stole prescription medication from her vehicle Monday in the 1700 block of Robinson Avenue.

Someone took an air conditioning unit and a city garbage can from a rental property Monday in the 1100 block of Auburn Avenue.

Police responded to a burglar alarm June 26 at a business in the 1300 block of Noccalula Road and found the front door propped open by the locking mechanism. Several cartons of cigarettes were found in the parking lot; it was unknown if anything else was taken.

Someone stole a king-sized bed, a stove and four plastic porch chairs last Saturday from a residence in the 1600 block of Litchfield Avenue, and damaged a large refrigerator by flipping it over inside the residence.

A Bryant Street resident reported a 9 mm Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun with no clip stolen sometime between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sunday. He said he’s just discovered the gun was missing.

FRAUD/FORGERY

A Gadsden woman received a letter from an office in Pennsylvania informing her that on March 1, someone used her information to file for and receive unemployment in Harrisburg.

Someone ordered from a pizza place in the 1000 block of West Meighan Boulevard Sunday night and paid with what turned out to be a counterfeit $20. The bill was two pieces of paper glued together, according to the police report.

SHOTS FIRED

A woman told police at about 5 a.m. Wednesday she was sitting on her bed in her home in the 400 block of North 15th Street when she heard a single gunshot and smelled gunpowder. She found a hole in her window, but did not see anyone.