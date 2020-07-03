Observers in Destin might be able to catch a glimpse of the faint lunar eclipse after the 9 p.m. HarborWalk Village fireworks show finishes.

DESTIN — Fireworks won’t be the only thing to light up the sky on Saturday.

A penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in clear skies in North and South America and Africa.

Observers in Destin might be able to catch a glimpse of the faint lunar eclipse after the 9 p.m. HarborWalk Village fireworks show finishes. The fireworks display is typically visible all along the Okaloosa Island and Destin coastline.

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at about 10:07 p.m. on July 4 in Destin. The maximum visibility will be at about 11:30 p.m. and the eclipse will finish at 12:52 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The eclipse will be faint and possibly difficult to see. A penumbral lunar eclipse is noticeably different from a total lunar eclipse. A total eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon perfectly align and the earth’s full shadow passes over the surface of the moon. The full shadow is called the umbra.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon aren’t fully aligned. Therefore, the moon will only pass through a faint, outer portion of the earth’s shadow. This faint shadow is called the penumbra.

The full moon will rise at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday night in Destin and will be visible if the sky remains clear during the fireworks show.