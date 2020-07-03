The unique birds are instantly recognizable by their solid black back and wings, white chest and belly and comically large black and orange beak.

COVID-19 hasn’t had any impact on at least one group of regular summer visitors to Navarre Beach.

Beginning around the end of April, a group of colorful migratory birds known as black skimmers started arriving along the causeway that connects Navarre Beach to the mainland. The unique birds are instantly recognizable by their solid black back and wings, white chest and belly and comically large black and orange beak.

They can often been seen flying just above water, skimming the surface with their beak as they hunt for fish.

According to Caroline Stahala, shorebird program manager with Audubon Florida, about 170 individual black skimmers took up temporary residence along this causeway this year and have been nesting since May.

"We’ve had regular nesting there for probably six or seven years," said Stahala, who notes that local residents have told her they’ve seen the birds nesting there for much longer.

The busy causeway may seem an unlikely place to raise offspring, but Stahala said the section of road has some unique benefits that keep the birds coming back. It has the open sand habitat that the black skimmers prefer to build their nests in, but lacks predators like raccoons and coyotes who might eat the eggs. And unlike the beach, there aren’t humans cutting through their habitat and spooking the birds.

Stahala said the birds don’t seem to view the passing cars as a threat, which can be a problem when they pass in front of vehicles as they fly from one side of the causeway to the other.

During nesting season, the road’s shoulders are roped off and an electronic sign alerts motorists to slow to 25 miles per hour as they pass through the approximately 100-yard area where the birds are nesting.

So far this season, it’s been going well.

"We’re seeing people adhering to the speed limit," said Stahala. "And because of that our (bird) mortality rate has gone down this year."

The colony also dodged a bullet with Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall in Louisiana and pounded Florida’s Gulf Coast in early June.

Only about 20% of the nests were lost as a result of waves from Santa Rosa Sound crashing over the seawall, and Stahala estimates that currently there are about 40 to 50 older black skimmer chicks being cared for by their parents.

Additionally, a smaller group of skimmers has moved to the west side of the causeway, where Stahala said they’ve already nested again.

"Even though we’ve had that setback, the birds have done great since then," said Stahala. "The chicks have thrived and we’re seeing the parents bringing fish back to the chicks."

Stahala said the black skimmers will stay here through September, teaching their young how to hunt and care for themselves, before heading south for winter homes in South Florida and Central and South America.

Tips for viewing: While not afraid of cars, Stahala said the black skimmers will see people as a threat and fly at them in an attempt to drive them away from their nests. This leaves chicks unattended and stresses the birds. Stahala recommends pulling off the road and staying inside your vehicle, using it as a wildlife blind.

If you would like to volunteer with monitoring the colony you can contact Caroline Stahala at cstahala@audubon.org.