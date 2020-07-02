Junior Santana was a "legend" in the hospitality industry in Palm Beach County. He died of COVID-19 shortly after going on a trip with friends to visit nightclubs and restaurants in Central Florida.

When Junior Santana joined the boys for a weekend getaway to Cocoa Beach, Orlando and Tampa a few weeks ago, he ended up with numerous other fun-loving Floridians congregating at bars, clubs and restaurants in Central Florida to enjoy the fruits of the state reopening after weeks of shutdown.

He traveled with three buddies, and all but one came down with COVID-19. Santana died on June 22 at JFK Medical Center from the coronavirus strain, his family said.

His brother, who was not on the trip, is recovering at home with COVID and his mother is hospitalized with the virus.

Santana was 36 years old, and his death stands as a direct contradiction to the notion that only octogenarians die from this disease.

Santana also is part of a new wave of COVID-19 victims since Florida reopened from lockdown. The state in the past two weeks is setting record after record for growth in coronavirus cases.

But his tragic tale also is testament to how COVID-19 can run through a family and how the mandated separation once a loved one is hospitalized leaves a permanent scar.

"You can lose a family member to any disease at any time, the flu or whatnot, but with this virus, you can't be with your loved ones in the hospital and the hospital is so overwhelmed, it is hard to get information," said Legny Rodriguez, Santana’s sister.

Junior Santana worked as an assistant manager at Monroe’s of Palm Beach, a gentlemen’s club and restaurant.

He was well known throughout the county, said his childhood friend Luis Rodriguez, also an assistant manager at Monroe’s.

"He was a legend in the downtown area and in the industry in general from the restaurants to the clubs," said Luis Rodriguez, who accompanied Santana on the ill-fated trip.

He had known his friend since they were little, attending Okeeheelee Middle School together. "He was just a big teddy bear to everyone," Luis Rodriguez added.

Another friend of Santana’s on Facebook, who had also contracted the virus from what she believed was air travel, called Santana "a sweet soul."

Santana was a member of the population vulnerable to COVID-19: He used a sleep apnea device, suffered from diabetes and weighed about 300 pounds. But he had never been in the hospital overnight before contracting this vicious coronavirus strain, his sister said.

Santana’s parents had immigrated from the Dominican Republic with his siblings when he was young. Last year, he moved back home to take care of his 70-year-old mother and epitomized the "fun Uncle" when it came to his sister’s children, riding bikes with them and playing video games.

"He just had a big, big heart," his sister said.

Monroe’s owner, Scott Lizza, talked about how Santana was bigger than life.

"Junior was part of the Monroe's family for almost seven years and he was one of the most loyal and positive employees to ever work for us. Junior will be honored and remembered at Monroe's forever," Lizza said.

The establishment’s president, Jennifer Cartwright, said Santana was "one of the best human beings I've ever known. We will forever carry him in our hearts."

Santana’s death was referenced by Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker at a June 23 county commission meeting.

"Adult entertainment is not allowed to be open but they are open and we got to take some actions," she said. "One of their assistant managers in one of the adult entertainment — he died of COVID just recently and then one of their employees tested positive. So they are intermingling with others."

Patrick Rutter, deputy county administrator, said a Facebook post from an employee led the county to assume Monroe’s was open, but a spot check found it closed. The Palm Beach Post also found closed the other large West Palm Beach venues with exotic dancers: Rachel’s Palm Beach and Spearmint Rhino.

Luis Rodriguez said Monroe’s tried opening up their restaurant for about a week but ended up closing because "it just wasn’t worth it." He said the exotic dancers were never working at Monroe’s once the pandemic hit.

And right now neither are the managers, wait staff or cooks. "Nobody is making ends meet right now," he said.

Cartwright said she has tried to get hold of Baker to ask her to publicly correct her statement.

"It was very sad she used his death as a platform," Cartwright said.

"She did not know Junior and all his underlying medical conditions or that he went on a guys trip prior to getting sick."

For Luis Rodriguez, the loss of income is nothing compared with the loss of Junior.

He said his childhood friend started feeling tired and having symptoms about a week after returning from their trip.

Luis Rodriguez said it is unknown for sure whether he and Santana contracted the coronavirus on the trip but the fact remains that three came back with the disease. Unlike in Palm Beach County, bars in Orlando opened up last month.

Luis Rodriguez, 35, never had any severe symptoms after he tested positive for COVID-19 except for the telltale loss of taste for a few days.

After returning from the trip, Legny Rodriguez said her brother ran a fever and self-quarantined except when he got tested. A few days later, their brother and mother came down with symptoms.

Still, Santana seemed to rebound after his fever, but then on June 20, a Saturday, he started gasping for air.

Once at JFK Medical Center, he texted family and friends and said his oxygen levels were down but otherwise he was feeling stable, his sister said. By the night time, he texted that doctors had put him on a CPAP to help him breathe and that he couldn’t talk.

"After that we never got any communication from him directly again," his sister said.

She kept calling the hospital that Sunday and nurses told her that her brother was on medication that made him drowsy but that a video call would be possible the next day. Even his family doctor had trouble getting information out of JFK, she said.

Repeatedly, nurses told the family Santana was stable, but later they learned he had been moved to the intensive care unit.

"The next day I called five times," Legny Rodriguez said. "Finally, they picked up and the nurse said, ’Oh yes, Junior. He just passed away five minutes ago.’ We didn’t even know he was in critical condition."

Legny Rodriguez said she knows the nurses are doing their best during this pandemic, but "we are at home waiting for word on our loved ones."

Katherine Walton, spokeswoman for JFK Medical Center, said that staffers’ hearts go out to the Santana family for the loss of their loved one.

"We understand the importance of communicating with our patients and their families, especially during this unprecedented time, and make every effort to ensure families are aware of the care their loved one is receiving," she said.

Now with other family members struggling with COVID — Santana’s mother, Gladys, is at Jupiter Medical Center and with his brother, Alex, at home any memorial service has had to be postponed.

"You can’t even give them proper farewell and grieve properly," she said.

His childhood friend, Luis Rodriguez, said he is in a state of disbelief — as are many in the hospitality industry who knew Santana so well.

"I talked to him everyday, and he told me for about a week straight that he felt fine. He was just tired," he said.

"Everybody in the hospital told me and his whole family and everybody who asked that he was stable, he was on oxygen and then out of nowhere he is gone."

