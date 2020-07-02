Vice President Mike Pence participates in a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis discuss efforts to combat COVID-19 at a press conference at USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, Tampa.

According to data from the Florida Health Department the state added 6,563 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. This makes it the eighth consecutive that there are at least 5,000 cases reported.

Florida set a daily record with 9,585 new cases reported Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now at 158,997. The number of reported deaths increased to 3,550.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 14,825, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5. The state's total number of cases has more than doubled since the Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488).

