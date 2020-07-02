The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel their performance on Thursday afternoon.

PENSACOLA — The 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show, originally scheduled for July 8-11, has been canceled.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel their performance on Thursday afternoon.

BLUE ANGELS, THUNDERBIRDS spotted flying together in Pensacola and Pensacola Beach

PREVIOUSLY: Condensed Blue Angels show is likely for Santa Rosa Island

GALLERY: Blue Angels return with new show format

In a statement from the Blue Angels: "After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach Air Show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much.

Each year we look forward to the opportunity to fly for our friends, family and neighbors here in Pensacola. This was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we are navigating very uncertain and unpredictable times. We felt this was the necessary decision to make in effort to keep our community safe."

The SRIA looks forward to hosting this popular annual air show event again next year on July 9-10, 2021.