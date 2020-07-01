The number of Florida COVID-19 cases in Florida climbed by 6,563 Tuesday to 158,997.
The state’s death toll rose by 45 to 3,550 and Okaloosa, Bay and Washington counties all reported fatalities attributed to the coronavirus.
Case numbers continued to climb across the region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin counties. The death toll in the region has grown to 43.
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1
Okaloosa: 704, increase of 38 over Tuesday
Santa Rosa: 617, increase of 24 over Tuesday
Walton: 257, increase of 12 over Tuesday
Bay: 408, increase of 24 over Tuesday
Washington: 112, decrease of one over Tuesday
Holmes: 181, increase of 4 over Tuesday
Gulf: 23, no chance since Tuesday
Franklin: 6, no change since Tuesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 7
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 5
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 13
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 270, plus six
Navarre: 94, plus three
Gulf Breeze: 122, plus 10
Pace: 66, plus 2
Jay: 13, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 43
Others under five cases
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 280, plus seven
Crestview: 103, plus two
Destin: 118, plus 24
Niceville: 61, no change
Shalimar: 39, plus three
Mary Esther: 43, plus two
Laurel Hill: 5, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 8, no change
Baker: 9, no change
Valparaiso: 5, no change
Missing, Okaloosa: 15
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 109, plus three
Santa Rosa Beach: 61, plus two
Freeport: 19, plus three
Miramar Beach: 17, plus two
Others less than five
Bay County
Panama City: 274, plus 16
Panama City Beach: 52, plus five
Lynn Haven: 35, plus two
Youngstown: 7, no change
Southport: 5, no change
Callaway: 5, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 2, no change
Others less than five