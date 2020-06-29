Both are tropical disturbances and at this time pose little chance of development.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Some slight development of this system is possible during the next day or so while it moves west to west-northwest at around 20 mph.

Strong upper-level winds are forecast to inhibit further development by mid-week.

— Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

— Formation chance through 5 days: low, 10 percent.

The second system is an area of low pressure that is forecast to form off of the southeastern coast of the United States on Tuesday.

Some development of this system is possible later this week while it moves generally northeast well offshore the east coast of the United States.

– Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

– Formation chance through 5 days: low. 20 percent.

Saharan dust pushing through the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico is helping to prevent tropical development in the Atlantic Basin, according to AccuWeather.

Tropical Storm Dolly formed June 16, outside of the large plume of Saharan dust, southeast of Nova Scotia. Dolly was the second earliest fourth-named storm in recorded history in the Atlantic.

Two tropical storms developed in May, Arthur and Bertha, before the official start of the 2020 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed June 2, breaking records that date back to 1851.