Hundreds of cars pulled up Friday to the Moses Community Center in Thibodaux to receive free food and face masks donated by local businesses and individuals to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers worked two lanes of vehicles at a time, while others moved stacks of cardboard boxes for disposal.

Thibodaux City Councilwoman Constance Johnson organized the giveaway, which began at 11:30 a.m. About three dozen volunteers served a barrage of 325 vehicles in total. The aid, including food, hand sanitizer and face masks, ran out within 30 minutes.

"We didn't know what to expect. I planned for about 400," Johnson said from behind a mask as sweat dripped from her brow. "My chief of police came because they're monitoring our traffic, and they were saying … it's backed up to Canal Boulevard."

Vehicles often carried more than a single family, and Johnson estimated the volunteers served far more than 325 families.

The food boxes contained chicken, milk products, vegetables, masks, granola bars, cereal and hand sanitizer. Boxes prepared for the elderly additionally contained antibacterial soap, toothpaste and adult diapers.

Organizations from the surrounding neighborhoods contributed volunteers, so a biker club called the Tru Hustlers worked alongside religious groups from Vision Ministry Outreach and political candidates like Calvin Cooks. Others helping included the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office and Parish Councilman Jerry Jones.

"I may be a councilwoman, but I'm nothing without my team," Johnson said. "These people are out here because they know what I believe in, and I like that because it's about the people, not me."

The Tru Hustlers said many of their volunteer events, such as school supply giveaways and Easter basket donations, were canceled because of the pandemic, so this gave them an opportunity to help.

"This is what our club is based on, you know, helping out the community," said Wendell Broomfield, president of the Tru Hustlers. "With everything going on, we are not able to do some of the things we want to do, so this is the perfect opportunity."

On July 11, Johnson has organized Feed the Community, a meal event at the St. Luke Community Center in Thibodaux, and in September another giveway like the one held Friday.