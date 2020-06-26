Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday the state will begin cracking down on businesses that don't comply with restrictions in his Phase 2 order as Louisiana suffers a summer spike of coronavirus.

Edwards has resisted heavy-handed enforcement during the pandemic until now, previously saying the state "can't enforce our way" to compliance.

But a two-week spike in cases and hospitalizations that reversed previous gains against the infection has caused him to pivot.

"We're going to do a more robust job of responding to complaints about lack of compliance in businesses and make courtesy visits," Edwards said while speaking during a virtual Resilient Louisiana Commission meeting. "We're not going to allow the bad actors to cause the state to go backward.

"I don't want to shut down a single business. But I will do that before we have to go backward in a phase."

The Democratic governor had hoped to enter Phase 3 of reopening the state on Friday, but he issued an order Thursday pausing advancement for up to 28 days.

"The fact of the matter is we're not getting better; we're getting worse," Edwards said. "Before it gets out of control we have to get better compliance."

Edwards said he's not ready to roll back the reopening as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did Friday. Abbot closed bars and reduced restaurant occupancy limits as Texas grapples with its own COVID-19 surge.

"I've decided not to go backward, but pause where we are and try to get more compliance," he said. "I know it's disappointing we're not moving to Phase 3, but we don't meet the criteria."

He emphasized that employees of businesses who interact with the public must wear masks as part of his order.

"There's no room for any deviation from that," Edwards said.

The governor said business owners and managers who aren't in compliance will first be counseled to allow them to come into compliance before the state takes action.

