CHIPLEY -After several months, The Washington County Drug Task Force concluded a narcotic investigation resulting in multiple felony drug arrest.

The Drug Task Force composed of Washington County Sheriff's Office and Chipley Police Department reports 14 arrest and 2 still at large.

The following arrest were made:

1. William Chad McKeithen-Sell of Methamphetamine

2. Marcia Lynne Ott-Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia

3. Lisa Roxanne Anderson- Possession of Methamphetamine

4. Prince Leondre Douglas- Sell of Methamphetamine

5. Billy Gene Duck, Jr.-Sell of Methamphetamine

6. Jagger Daniel Crovetti- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia

7. Jonathan Frank Griffin-Possession of Cocaine

8. Lester Steven Glenn- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia

9. Larry Edward Rushin III-Sell of Opioids

10. Nicholas Gage Copeland-Sell of Methamphetamine

11. Rita Carter Thomas- Possession of Opioids and Sell of Marijuana

12. David Anthony Laconte- Sell of opioids within a 1000ft of a specified area and Sell of Methamphetamine within a 1000ft of a church(2 counts)

13. Cameron Lee Zion-Possession of a short barreled firearm and Driving while license suspended or revoked, second offense

14. Eric Jason Hawk-Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Paraphernalia

Still at large:

1. Health Wilkerson Leonguerrero- Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Paraphernalia

2. Stephanie Jean Mazzullo- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia