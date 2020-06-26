Of the new cases, 24 are associated with long-term care facilities. Also, 23 of new patients had contact with a confirmed case and one case was travel related. There is one new hospitalization.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County confirmed 39 new COVID-19 patients on Friday, the highest single-day report of cases for the area since the pandemic began.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, 287 total cases have been reported in the county. Of the new cases, 24 are associated with long-term care facilities. Also, 23 of new patients had contact with a confirmed case and one case was travel related. There is one new hospitalization.

A list of which long-term care facilities in the county had the new cases was not immediately available.

The new patients include a 67-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, a 17-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, a 1-year-old girl, a 49-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old woman. There is one non-Florida resident.

The health department is conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

In the past 30 days, 191 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, 19 persons have been hospitalized, and no residents have died. There have been four deaths of residents with the virus since the pandemic started. Also, 32 residents with the virus have been hospitalized to date.

Of the 7,276 tests processed in the county to date, 6,985 have been negative. A total of 31 residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

The 287 total cases in the county include 273 residents and 14 non-residents.

The homes of the residents infected include 191 in Panama City, 36 in Panama City Beach, 24 in Lynn Haven, six in Youngstown, five in Callaway, four in Southport, one in Parker, one at Tyndall Air Force Base and two in Fountain and three unknown.

DOH-Bay is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

Also, the next drive through testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenwald High School at 924 Bay Ave. in Panama City.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777. To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

