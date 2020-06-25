With great pride, Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church of Port St. Joe will be honoring its Pastor, the Elder Chester F. Davis and Lady Freddie Mae Davis, for five years of dedicated service to the Church and local communities. An appreciation service will be held on Sunday, July 5, beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the Rev. Leonard Wilson, Jr. of Atlanta, GA as the guest preacher for the occasion. An invitation to attend is extended to all, however, we are reminded that the CDC and Florida guidelines/protocol for COVID-19 will be followed. Mask, hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided to attendees when desired.

Philadelphia Church is located at 261 Avenue D.