The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered adult. The missing person is 56-year-old Angela Gainer, who was last seen on June 24 leaving a Warwick Drive home in Shalimar. She was a passenger in a 2016 red Ford-250. She was wearing a white shirt and Nike shoes. Call OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS or P3 Tips mobile app.