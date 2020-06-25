FORT WALTON BEACH — Even without the prediction of an "above normal" hurricane season this year, there wasn’t going to be anything normal about preparing for, and dealing with, a hurricane coming ashore.

"It’s definitely a little different this year," said Todd Jackson, chief operating officer at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The reason, of course, is the COVID-19 viral pandemic, which is continuing to spread across the country and the world, including an ongoing spike in cases across the state of Florida.

Public health officials have been recommending social distancing — gathering only in small groups, and staying six feet apart — as a strategy for slowing the spread of the disease.

But as Jackson points out, both of those things might be all but impossible in a local storm shelter. So for this hurricane season, Jackson suggested, evacuating the area in advance of a hurricane might be the best strategy.

That’s not only because of the fact that a local storm shelter might be crowded, Jackson explained. It’s also because local emergency officials, also mindful of dangers of housing people together in light of the COVID-19 threat, might limit capacity in those shelters.

So for this hurricane season, it might be doubly unwise to stay in a hurricane-threatened area until the last minute, with heading to a local shelter as the last option.

"People may want to rethink that strategy," Jackson said. "You may need to evacuate."

But, Jackson added, if heading to a local shelter becomes the only option for safety from a hurricane, there is a vital rule to follow, made all the more important as a result of the risk of COVID-19.

"You need to stay close to your family, keeping an eye on one another," Jackson urged.

People in hurricane-prone areas also should rethink what they pack in their "go kit" in advance of a storm, Jackson said. For this hurricane season, "go kits" should include face masks — two per person is recommended — along with hand sanitizer and soap, so evacuees can be assured of being able to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

"Don’t assume that Birmingham, Alabama, (or wherever an evacuation route might lead) is going to have a ready supply of hand sanitizer or soap," Jackson said.

Also for this year’s hurricane season, perhaps more than in years past, people need to be mindful of their mental health, according to Jackson.

"Dealing with any disaster can cause stress," he said, "and now, we’re going to layer on this pandemic."

One way to lessen that stress, Jackson said, is to be sure that preparations like "go kits" are made well in advance of any active hurricane threat. That kind of advance preparation, Jackson suggested, could make it easier to focus on more immediate tasks at hand when a storm is approaching, such as turning off gas and electrical service.

Jackson’s advice is echoed by Carlos Castillo, acting deputy director for resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place," Castillo said in a news release. "Natural disasters won’t wait, so I encourage you to keep COVID-19 in mind when revising or making your plan for you and your loved ones, and don’t forget your pets."

For this Atlantic hurricane season, which as in every year began June 1 and continues through Nov. 30, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher. Out of that number, three to six of this year’s projected storms could become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5) with winds of 111 mph or higher. The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

According to NOAA, an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, with three evolving into major hurricanes.

For this season, according to the Climate Prediction Center, "warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, coupled with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon all increase the likelihood for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season."

According to NOAA, those conditions are similar to the conditions that have been producing more active Atlantic hurricane seasons since 1995.