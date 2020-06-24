Tom McLaughlin @TomMnwfdn

Wednesday

Jun 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM


Another 5,508 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Florida for the 24-hour period between 10 a.m., Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The state total has now reached 109,014.


There are 13,574 hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus and 3,281 have now died, an increase of 44 over Tuesday.


Several Northwest Florida counties registered double digit increases in the number of cases overnight. Okaloosa County added another 21, Santa Rosa 16, Walton and Bay 10 each and Holmes 16.


On Tuesday Okaloosa County reported six people were hospitalized, with four in ICU beds. Walton County’s Department of Health reported four hospitalized and one in ICU.


STATEWIDE


Total cases: 109,014, an increase of 5,508 over Tuesday


Deaths: 3,281, an increase of 44 over Tuesday


Hospitalized: 13,574, an increase of 256 over Tuesday


BY THE NUMBERS


Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24


Okaloosa: 457, increase of 21 over Tuesday


Santa Rosa: 371, increase of 16 over Tuesday


Walton: 198, increase of 10 over Tuesday


Bay: 240, increase of 10 over Tuesday


Washington: 99, increase of one over Tuesday


Holmes: 137, increase of 16 over Tuesday


Gulf: 14, increase of one over Tuesday


Franklin: 4, no increase since Tuesday


Deaths


Santa Rosa: 9, no change


Okaloosa: 6, no change


Walton: 9, no change


Bay: 4, no change


Holmes: 0, no change


Washington: 11, no change


Gulf: 0, no change


Franklin: 0, no change


CITY BY CITY CASES


Santa Rosa County


Milton: 200, increase of five


Navarre: 60, increase of three


Gulf Breeze: 52, increase of six


Pace: 27, no change


Jay: 4, no change


Pensacola Beach: 2, no change


Missing Santa Rosa 20


Okaloosa County


Fort Walton Beach: 195, increase of 11


Destin: 57, increase of one


Crestview: 66, increase of two


Niceville: 45, increase of one


Shalimar: 25, increase of one


Mary Esther: 31, increase of three


Laurel Hill: 4, no change


Eglin Air Force Base: 7, increase of one


Baker: 2, no change


Holt: 2, no change


Valparaiso: 3, no change


Missing, Okaloosa: 9


Walton County


DeFuniak Springs: 99, increase of one


Santa Rosa Beach: 37, increase of five


Freeport: 13, no change


Miramar Beach: 6, no change


Paxton: 1, no change


Ponce de Leon: 2, no change


Point Washington: 1, no change


Westville: 1, decrease of 2


Out of State: 22


Missing, Walton: 7, no change


Bay County


Panama City: 159, increase of eight


Panama City Beach: 30, increase of three


Lynn Haven: 22, no change


Youngstown: 5, no change


Southport: 4, no change


Callaway: 3, no change


Fountain: 2, no change


Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change


Parker: 1, no change