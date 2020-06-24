TALLAHASSEE — Florida Senate President Bill Galvano has appointed former Senate President Don Gaetz of Niceville to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

"For President Gaetz, raising the ethical standards applied to those in public office is a lifelong commitment. During his decade of service in the Florida Senate, President Gaetz authored numerous pieces of transformational ethics reform legislation that strengthened Florida’s laws to ensure public officials at all levels of government are held accountable to the people they represent," Galvanao said in a press release.

Gaetz’s term will run from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

"It is the capstone of my public life to represent the Senate on the Ethics Commission," Gaetz said in the press release. "I look forward to playing a part as our state implements the high ethical standards voters have added to our Constitution. I won’t be satisfied, and neither should our citizens, until Florida is known as having the nation’s most honest and most transparent government, from city hall to the courthouse to the state house."