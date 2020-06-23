Larry Keefe, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Keefe, who has mild symptoms so far, is still managing the office, which prosecutes federal offenses from Pensacola to Gainesville.

"Mr. Keefe is currently doing well and is self-isolating while directing the activities of the U.S. Attorney's Office, remotely," said Ron Sachs, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office. "He said he feels as if he is dealing with the onset of a cold and is following all protocols recommended by medical experts."

Keefe, who routinely wears a mask in public, is the first prominent government official in Tallahassee to announce he contracted the virus.

He said he most likely got the coronavirus while in Charleston, South Carolina, to be with his youngest son, Patrick, while he had surgery for a brain tumor discovered just weeks ago.

The Keefe family rented a home in Charleston within walking distance of the Medical Center of the University of South Carolina, where Patrick had surgery last week.

Keefe learned Monday afternoon that a person who stayed at the house tested positive for COVID-19. He started to experience symptoms himself the same day, including a loss of taste and smell.

"He immediately took steps to get tested, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare," Sachs said. After getting the results, "He quickly notified the Justice Department in Washington, as well as his office."