DESTIN— A Crab Island visitor died Monday afternoon, less than 48 hours after another drowning death in the East Pass.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both drownings.

The most recent happened about 1 p.m. Monday after a man jumped off a boat on the east side of Crab Island and began struggling in the outgoing tide’s strong current, according to the OCSO.

He was rescued and taken to the hospital, but could not be revived, the Sheriff’s Office said. His identity has not yet been released.

His death follows that of 29-year-old Michael Cole of Byrum, Mississippi, who drowned Saturday afternoon while snorkeling near the west jetty.

Byrum was out on a boat with his fiance, who was also from Mississippi, when the accident happened around 3 p.m.

A man on another boat, Matthew Cameron, told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was snorkeling in the area and saw Cole surface, waving his hands as if in distress, according to preliminary information.

He then heard a scream from Cole’s boat and saw a female throw a flotation device to the struggling swimmer.

Cole submerged and did not come back up, Cameron told deputies.

He jumped in and swam over to where he had last seen Cole. He saw Cole motionless under about 15 feet of water, the report said.

Cameron brought him to the surface and to shore, where his wife, Alison, began to perform CPR. They estimated that Cole had been underwater about four minutes.

Deputies plan to obtain further information about what happened, but Cole’s fiance was too upset to be interviewed Saturday.

Destin Fire Rescue took Cole to the Coast Guard Station Destin. He was then taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:30 p.m.

Michele Nicholson, spokeswoman for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, said her office wants people to realize the risks of swimming in that area.

"Our OCSO Marine Unit wants to again caution the public that there are drop offs adjacent to Crab Island where the water goes from shallow to overhead quickly, and currents during outgoing tides can be extremely strong," she said in a press release announcing the second drowning.