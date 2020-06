This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health has issued the Sunday, June 21 coronavirus report.

Locally, Okaloosa had two more cases, Walton had seven more and Bay County had two more in a 24 hour period, according to FDOH.

No new deaths have been reported in our coverage area.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 97,291, an increase of 3,494 over Saturday

Deaths: 3,161 an increase of 17 over Saturday

Hospitalized: 13,037 an increase of 98 over Saturday

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Sunday, June 21

Okaloosa: 400, increase of two over Saturday

Santa Rosa: 344, increase of two over Saturday

Walton: 181, increase of seven over Saturday

Bay: 190, increase of two over Saturday

Washington: 96, no change

Holmes: 47, increase of two over Friday

Gulf: 11 no increase since Thursday

Franklin: 2, no increase since Thursday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 190, increase of one

Navarre: 56, no change

Gulf Breeze: 44, decrease of two

Pace: 26, increase of two

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, change of one

Missing Santa Rosa: 17, one more

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 164, increase of two

Destin: 52, no change

Crestview: 62, no change

Niceville: 41, no change

Shalimar: 21, increase of one

Mary Esther: 27, increase of two

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 6, increase of one

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, decrease of one

Valparaiso: 3, increase of one

Missing Okaloosa: 7, five less

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 97, increase of four

Santa Rosa Beach: 30, increase of two

Freeport: 12, one more

Miramar Beach: 5, no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 1, no change

Out of State: 22

Missing: 7

Bay County

Panama City: 121, increase of two

Panama City Beach: 25, no change

Lynn Haven: 19, no change

Youngstown: 4, no change

Southport: 3, no change

Callaway: 3, no change

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change