FORT WALTON BEACH— A Fort Walton Beach man who was shot in the head with an arrow on his way home from work said he wants to thank everyone who has supported him and contributed to a Gofundme account.

"I am so thankful and blessed that I have so many people behind me in my time of need," said Benny Davis.

While riding his bicycle home from work at the Holiday Inn Resort in Fort Walton Beach, Davis pulled over to the side of the road to let the vehicle pass. The truck slowed down, shot him with the arrow and then fled the scene.

Davis was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an arrest report from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Matthew Peters was arrested several hours later and charged with three felonies for the attack and a misdemeanor for possession and use of drug paraphernalia.

"Why would a person shoot at an innocent man?" Davis said. "It does not make sense at all."

During the COVID crisis, Davis was furloughed from his job. He had recently returned to work, but he lost his health insurance temporarily, the Gofundme account said.

His employer, Kristen Disette, organized the Gofundme to help alleviate some of his medical bills.

"It’s gone crazy," she said. "The outpouring of support has been amazing."

The Gofundme has already surpassed the original goal, and is now at about $8,000 dollars. Davis said he never imagined the Gofundme would have gained this much support.

"It’s a blessing I have so many people supporting me," he said.

Along with monetary donations, many businesses are helping out by providing the family with gift cards for meals.

Disette said Davis has worked for the company for two years, and he is one of the hardest working individuals there. She said he is the type of person to give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it.

She described him as a "great employee." He is also known for being a family man.

He has three children at home, all who were very concerned for their dad, Davis said. He, in turn, is concerned about them.

"I just want to take care of my family," he said.

Davis is recuperating at home, but he said he is in a lot of pain right now.

"I’m just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time," he said.