It’s been almost a month since 10-year-old Landen Skillman and his mom, Helen "Angel" Tinney, headed to Memphis for what they’ve been told could be a two-month stay at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Tinney said they’ve had good days and bad as Landen receives treatment for germ cell tumor and angiosarcoma.

"Landen is doing good considering (that) he is getting so many different chemo drugs, and he started radiation treatments last Monday," Tinney said.

The staff at St. Jude’s tells her he’s doing better than they thought he would, she said. Still, Tinney said, the long-term stay away from home under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that only allow one parent to stay with Landen is taking its toll.

"He asks for his Daddy every day," she said.

"It’s a lot harder than anyone can imagine," Tinney said. "Because he is autistic, he is up and down all night. Then he has several appointments during the day."

There’s a lot of walking involved, she said, which wears Landen out and he ends up having to use a wheelchair. There’s a lot of boredom, she said, "because all the fun stuff is locked up."

But there’s been a bright spot.

They’ve been staying at the Ronald McDonald House so they get to spend some time outside, and sometimes Landen gets to ride a trike there (after surgery and treatments, bike riding is too hard right now), Tinney said. "His little face just glows when he rides it."

She’s hoping to raise money to buy Laden a trike of his own so he can have access to it whenever he wants.

If anyone wanted to contribute money, she said, they can do so at PayPal.Me/angeltinney.

Tinney said a lot of things are provided for them at the Ronald McDonald House, but they must supply any personal items they need. Landen’s treatment involves a lot of steroids, she said, and she needs to buy larger clothes for him.

Landen prematurely was born to Tinney’s late husband’s niece, and the couple adopted him through the Alabama Department of Human Resources. In addition to autism, he has scoliosis. He’s had health issues, Tinney explained, since he was born.

The family background indicates Tinney is more accustomed to helping than to asking others for help. She is grateful, she said, for everything the community has done for Landen and the family during the difficult times they face.

Through it all, she said, Landen remains a sweet funny boy loved by all his nurses.

"He makes them laugh as they sedate him and his is making them laugh as he wakes up," she said.