PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed eight new COVID-19 patients for a total of 175 cases, health officials announced on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patients include a 76-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. Four residents with the virus have died since the pandemic began.

The health department is now conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Overall, 3% of residents tested have been found infected with the virus. Of the 6,243 tests processed so far, there have been 6,063 negative results. A total of 23 Bay County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations. Today, two cases were transferred after a public health investigation.

The homes of the residents infected include 109 in Panama City, 25 in Panama City Beach, 18 in Lynn Haven, four in Youngstown, three in Callaway, three in Southport, one in Parker, one at Tyndall Air Force Base and two in Fountain and one unknown.

The state health department is continuing its goal to test 2% of the population. Bay County met this goal in May, according to the county health department.

To reach the goal again in June, drive through testing will again be offered. The viral testing will be available to all adults with or without symptoms. No appointments or insurance are required.

The next drive through testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center at 500 Callaway Parkway.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777. To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.