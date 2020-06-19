PACE—Some 15 people had minor injuries after 10 vehicles were involved in a car accident Thursday night.

A 47-year-old Pensacola resident was driving a white commercial tree truck west on U.S. Highway 90 near Floridatown Road when he failed to slow down as he was approaching 8 other vehicles stopped in traffic.

During the incident, a motorcyclist attempted to dismount from his vehicle to avoid injury, which caused the tree truck to hit the left side of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tree truck then entered the lane where the stopped traffic was located.

It then hit the back of a white SUV, continuing forward through the stopped traffic, and began rotating counter clockwise, eventually turning over and landing on the top of a pickup truck.