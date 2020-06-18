This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The state of Florida crossed a new coronavirus threshold between Wednesday and Thursday when the state recorded more than 3,000 new cases in a single day for the first time.
Florida Department of Health officials reported 3,207 new cases of the deadly virus Thursday. That’s a new single day high, up from 2,610 the day before and 2,783 new cases reported Tuesday.
The number hospitalized across the state jumped by 188 to 12,577. Hospitalization rates in Northwest Florida remained low, with Okaloosa County reporting just five hospitalized Wednesday with two in ICU and none on ventilators.
Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties both saw big jumps in the number of residents testing positive between Wednesday and Thursday. Okaloosa County recorded 15 new cases and Santa Rosa 14, according to numbers provided by the Department of Health.
Walton County reported only one new COVID-19 case Thursday, but the victim was a 6-month-old child.
Total cases in the state have now reached 85,926 and the death toll climbed by 43 overnight to 3,061.
Eight monitored Northwest Florida counties extending from Santa Rosa to Franklin County reported 37 new cases. The number of fatalities across the region remained at 37.
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18
Santa Rosa: 319, increase of 14 since Wednesday
Okaloosa: 351, increase of 15 since Wednesday
Walton: 157, increase of one since Wednesday
Bay: 167, increase of 6 since Wednesday
Washington: 95, increase of one since Tuesday
Holmes: 32, no increase since Wednesday
Gulf: 11 no increase since Wednesday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Wednesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 9, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 180, increase of five
Navarre: 52, increase of four
Gulf Breeze: 42, increase of four
Pace: 22, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 13
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 152, increase of four
Destin: 49, increase of two
Crestview: 48, increase of one
Niceville: 41, increase of two
Shalimar: 20, increase of one
Mary Esther: 24, increase of three
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 5, increase of one
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Valparaiso: 2, no change
Missing Okaloosa: 9
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 87, no change
Santa Rosa Beach: 30, no change
Freeport: 10, no change
Miramar Beach: 5, increase of one
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 1 no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Westville: 1, no change
Missing Walton: 7
Bay County
Panama City: 103, increase of two
Panama City Beach: 25, increase of two
Lynn Haven: 17, increase of one
Youngstown: 4, no change
Southport: 3, no change
Callaway: 3, no change
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Missing Bay: 1