The money will offset costs for roughly 22,000 students, and school officials hope it will encourage full-time enrollment for the fall.

The University of South Florida is steering $20 million in scholarships and waivers to students who may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The university issued a press release announcing the investment Tuesday, saying the school would provide “We Got U-SF scholarships and waivers” for nearly 22,000 students who are not already receiving a scholarship, federal CARES Act financial aid, tuition waivers or third party payment of tuition.

“At USF, we are deeply committed to supporting our students’ academic progress and success through these difficult times,” Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox said. “We hope this investment will help support their full-time enrollment this fall as students begin their academic journey or continue to pursue their educational goals at USF.”

The school established the fund in hopes of enticing students back to campus in the fall.

“USF created this unique initiative upon recognizing that financial uncertainty may interrupt the academic progress of students, which could lead to increased debt and tens of thousands of dollars in lost wages from delayed entry into the workforce,” the press release stated.

“Especially in light of COVID-19, many students and families may lack sufficient funds to enroll in college full-time as traditional scholarships and financial aid may not cover the full cost.”

