Total cases across the state rose by 1,698 between Wednesday and Thursday. The number of new cases has now increased by 1,000 or more for nine of the last 10 days, and the one day the new case total did not increase by 1,000 the total was 966.
For the second day in a row, the state of Florida surpassed its daily record for the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed. The total across the state rose between 10 a.m., Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday by 1,902 to 70,971.
The number of deaths across the state did drop from 47 reported Thursday to 29 on Friday.
Hospitalizations and deaths in Northwest Florida remain relatively low. Washington County did record another fatality overnight.
The number of positive cases in Okaloosa County rose by 18 in the last 24 hours, with eight new cases discovered in the Fort Walton Beach area.
Between May 3 and June 7, Okaloosa has seen a shift in the age groups impacted by COVID-19, Health Department Director Dr. Karen Chapman said in an email.
From March until early May, 36.7% of the 169 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were 65 or older. That dynamic has changed, Chapman said.
"Individuals under 40 years of age now make up nearly 53% of the cases," Chapman said. "In addition, Okaloosa has seen an increase in cases to children under 18 years of age — up to 16.7% of all cases."
Of note, Chapman said, only 11.8% of our cases are now occurring to persons 65 years and older. Between May 3 and June 7 the median age of cases has dropped to 37 years.
By the numbers:
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 12
Santa Rosa: 275, increase of two since Thursday
Okaloosa : 312, increase of 18 since Thursday
Walton: 145, increase of three since Thursday
Bay: 139, increase of four since Thursday
Washington: 87, no increase since Thursday
Holmes: 31, no increase since Thursday
Gulf: 8, no increase since Thursday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Thursday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 9, increase of one since Thursday
Bay: 4, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
Positive tests by city
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 166, increase of one
Navarre: 43, no increase
Gulf Breeze: 34, increase of one
Pace: 19, increase of one
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 4
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 129, increase of eight
Destin: 41, no change
Crestview: 42, increase of one
Niceville: 35, increase of two
Shalimar: 19, increase of one
Mary Esther: 18, increase of one
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Missing Okaloosa: 8
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 84, increase of one
Santa Rosa Beach: 22, increase of one
Freeport: 8, no change
Miramar Beach: 3, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 1 no change
Westville: 1, change of one
