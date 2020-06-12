The chamber’s questions will focus on each candidate’s knowledge of Okaloosa County and current issues, according to Lin Moormann, the chamber’s communications director.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Candidates in several Okaloosa County races, along with competitors vying to win a state representative seat, are scheduled for a second round of informal interviews with the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce next week.

During the first round of interviews in May, chamber President/CEO Ted Corcoran asked the candidates to introduce themselves and provide their qualifications for office, as well as other information.

In the second round, the chamber’s questions will focus on each candidate’s knowledge of Okaloosa County and current issues, according to Lin Moormann, the chamber’s communications director.

The second round will feature "totally topical questions," Corcoran said Friday.

The interviews are set to take place at 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the chamber office in downtown Fort Walton Beach. They will be broadcast live on the Crestview Community Television Facebook page.

Here are the candidates scheduled to appear on Monday:

• County Commission District 5 candidates Mel Ponder, Richard S. Johnson, Parker Destin and Wes Fell

• School Board District 2 candidate Marti Gardner

• Superintendent of Schools’ candidates Marcus Chambers and Ray Sansom

Candidates set to appear on Tuesday are:

• Florida House of Representatives District 4 candidates Sandra Atkinson, Jonathan Tallman, Patt Maney and Jeff Hinkle

• County Commission District 1 candidates Paul Mixon and Wayne Harris.

According to Moormann, the chamber plans to host a more formal, live and open-to-the-public candidate forum on July 13 and 14.