But a majority of both Democrats and Republicans in Louisiana say it’s the responsible thing to do, the poll finds.

Nearly one in four Louisiana residents say wearing a mask to prevent the novel coronavirus’s spread is an unnecessary burden, a new LSU poll finds.

LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication and the internet-based research firm YouGov interviewed 757 adults across the state between May 20 and June 1.

The results were released Monday, just three days after Louisiana entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan amid the global pandemic that hit the state in March.

As of Monday, 2,831 Louisiana residents have died from the virus, the state Health Department says. The state has recorded 43,050 confirmed infections, and just under 34,000 patients have recovered.

State and federal health officials have for weeks recommended that Americans wear face masks to help prevent the deadly virus’s spread. The LSU poll found some of the same partisan divisions over masks and other social-distancing recommendations that have been publicized nationwide.

Most state residents, 76%, say wearing masks or other face coverings when around others is the responsible thing to do. Still, a “significant minority,” 24%, say that wearing a mask around others is an unnecessary burden, the according to the poll report.

There is a 30 percentage point partisan gap over whether wearing masks is a responsible action: 93% of Democrats and 63% Republicans say yes.

“Nevertheless,” the report says, “majorities of both parties say covering one’s face when around others is the responsible thing to do.”

Sixty-two percent of respondents say they either always or very often wear face coverings when outside the home. That’s an increase from April, when the team polled the same Louisiana residents and found only 48 percent wore a face covering very often or always.

Among other findings:

– 59% of Louisiana residents believe the U.S. and Louisiana should continue measures to slow the virus’s spread, such as stay-at-home orders and staying six feet away from others, even if it means that businesses remain closed. That statement received the support of 89% of Democrats surveyed and 68% of Republicans.

– 42% of Louisiana residents know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and 23 percent know someone who has died from complications related to the disease. Percentages were higher for black than white residents.

– Most respondents say they are uncomfortable getting on an airplane (77 percent), going to a large sports or entertainment event (75 percent), eating out at a restaurant (60 percent), going to a barber shop or hair salon (56 percent) or going to a retail clothing store (54 percent)

– Most are comfortable going to a grocery store (67 percent), going to parks (63 percent) and visiting friends (58 percent).

“This survey shows just how widespread the pandemic’s impact has been on the physical and mental health as well as the economic well-being of residents of Louisiana,” Michael Henderson, director of LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab, said in a news release. “Many remain concerned about these impacts and are approaching the reopening of the state cautiously.”

Henderson and Martin Johnson, Kevin P. Reilly Sr. Chair in Political Communication and dean of the Manship School, were LSU’s lead researchers for the poll. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1%.

