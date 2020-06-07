They assembled, wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter” and holding signs that said “Racism is a Pandemic Too” despite sketchy weather that more than once dropped heavy rains on them.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — About 500 people of varying ages and ethnicities gathered at a football field to sing, pray and honor those who have fallen to police brutality.

The mood was light, there was no tension in the air, and event organizer Jalen Jones thanked DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley, who was in attendance, and apologized to those few, he said, who had come hoping for trouble.

“I’m extremely happy,” said DeFuniak Springs resident Stanley Donald as he looked out across the crowd. “Folks didn’t leave because of the rain, and how blessed we are the rain came.”

Donald said the deluge bestowed its blessing by staving off what could have been a confrontation between the protesters, who had planned a short walk to the Walton County Courthouse, and a group assembled there determined to protect a monument to Civil War dead.

Instead of marching to the courthouse, the group instead went the other way from Harbeson Field and wound up at a small park across from DeFuniak Springs City Hall.

Jones said in a video released prior to the event that his hope in holding it was “to bring awareness to the racial issues going on in the world and also in our community.”

Addressing the gathering Sunday, Jones said the diversity of the crowd before him, “people who look different, who talk different, young, old,” gave him hope for the future.

“I think there’s going to be a paradigm shift,” he said.

He called out names of black victims of police violence beginning in 2012 with Trayvon Martin and ending in May with the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“White, black, everyone, we’re here for true unity,” he said.

At the County Courthouse building, about 10 members of groups that included Save our Southern Heritage, Boots on the Ground Bikers for Trump and the Sons of Confederate Veterans waited for marchers that never came.

“We believe in peaceful protests, but we will not stand for vandalism,” said Bernadette Pittman, one of the Bikers for Trump representatives.

Members of the group were quick to remind that Confederate monuments had been vandalized during protests that have arisen across the nation since Floyd was killed.

The Confederate Flag that normally flies over the monument to Confederate dead was nowhere to be seen Sunday.