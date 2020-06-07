The cyclone has not strengthened so wind impacts will be minimal, but rain has been plentiful and is expected to continue the next day or so.

Well, we needed the rain.

That’s one way of looking at soggy, sloppy Tropical Storm Cristobal, still in the Gulf of Mexico but rolling toward a Sunday landfall along the coast of Louisiana.

The Emerald Coast awakened Sunday to periods of thunderous rain followed by skies sometimes streaked with blue, a strong easterly breeze, and water pushed higher up the beach by wind and waves.

The storm has been a rainmaker for sure. So far, in the past 24 hours, the Eglin-Valparaiso area has received almost 3 inches and more is forecast to come our way over the next day or so.

In Panama City the rain totals were not as high. Over the same 24-hour period the recording station at Tyndall Air Force Base measured 1.22 inches of rain.

Winds have not been as strong, as predicted by meteorologist Brandon Black with Mobile office of the National Weather Service on Friday. According to the same data pulled from the Eglin-Valparaiso recording station, the highest gust so far has been 22 mph. That could change as Cristobal nears the coast.

At Tyndall, winds were generally in the same category. The highest gust so far occurred at 6:56 a.m. and was 23 mph.

At 7 a.m. Cristobal was 70 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, still heading north at 12 mph, still packing winds of 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. discussion the storm probably wouldn’t strengthen any more as it’s sucking in dry air from the west and north.

Still, Cristobal stirred things up enough to produce a bevy of warnings for the Florida Panhandle.

A high surf warning and coastal flood warning are in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. Flooding is possible due to an expected storm surge of 1-3 feet. Also, a rip current risk will exist until Wednesday.

Okaloosa County beaches are flying double red flags Sunday morning. That means stay out of the water.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Panhandle to the Okaloosa-Walton County line. The Weather Service warns of winds between 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 along the coastline.

Also, a flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday due to the expectation of more heavy rains.

Apart from that, no other serious impacts are expected in our area. Bay and Gulf waters are extremely rough, so boating and swimming should not be on the recreation itinerary for the day.

