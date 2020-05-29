A teenage boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cut Off, State Police said.

The crash claimed the life of Kobi Simoneaux, of Cut Off.

According to Senior Trooper Jesse LaGrange, the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Simoneaux was traveling south on La. 308 in a 2007 Ford F-150. For reasons still being investigated, he veered off the roadway to the right and struck two trees near East 43rd Street.

Though Simoneaux was wearing a seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries, LaGrange said.

Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology test results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.