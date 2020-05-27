A Milton teenager was arrested Friday after he allegedly set fire to a kitten's face.

William Carr, 18, of Milton, was arrested Friday and charged with animal abuse. He was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail with a $5,000 bond but was released from custody Friday, according to the county records.

A woman told Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she had met Carr at a residence Friday to help him paint the inside of a house, according to an arrest report. She brought two adult cats and their kitten with her.

When the woman and Carr got into an argument, he threatened to burn her cats and put the kitten into a black bucket.

Carr set a cereal box on fire using a torch lighter and threw the burning box into the bucket with the kitten, the report stated.

The kitten’s whiskers were singed.