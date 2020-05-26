After opening for the first time last week in nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lafourche Parish courthouse will once again be open this week.

Those who have not yet received a new notice to appear for court after having their court appearances continued during the stay-at-home order are being asked not to show up for court. A new court date will be provided. Call 447-2003 for more information.

There will be a basic health questionnaire upon entering the courthouse. If it is determined that it is not safe for visitors to enter, they will be given a notice of a new court date if needed and asked to leave the area.

All visitors are being required to wear a protective facial mask at all times and are encouraged to bring their own. If you do not have one, one will be provided.

Only persons ordered to appear in court and their attorneys, if represented, will be allowed to enter the courtrooms. A judge may permit family members, friends, court watchers and members of the public upon request.

Participation in court proceedings by victims and their families will be handled via audio/visual methods at the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone 65 years of age or older or experiencing flu symptoms should not go to court. Call the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office at 447-2003 for alternative instructions.