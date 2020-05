Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Destiny Pontiff, of East Camellia Drive in Thibodaux, was last seen Sunday at a relative’s home on Antill Drive in Thibodaux when she left without permission, authorities said.

The teen is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 110 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 532-2808 or 911.