SLIDELL, La. (AP) " Three people were critically wounded and a fourth person was hurt in a shootout that stemmed from a fight at a business in the New Orleans metropolitan area, a sheriff said Friday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release that the exchange of gunfire erupted Thursday night at a home near Slidell.

The fight originated at the business before the parties relocated to the neighborhood, according to the release.

Two men and a woman were shot and taken to hospitals and were reportedly in 'critical, but stable, condition,' the release stated. Another person was taken to a hospital to be treated for other injuries suffered in the fight.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The subdivision near Slidell is northeast of New Orleans, across Lake Pontchartrain.