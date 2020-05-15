Verner Elementary Principal Beth Curtis was honored Friday with a parade.

Verner Elementary School Principal Beth Curtis thought she was being called to a meeting with Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria Friday afternoon.

When she stepped outside the school and saw a long line of cars filled with students, former students, parents and teachers, she was stunned.

"I can’t believe this," said Curtis, who is retiring after 51 years as a public school educator and administrator.

"This the perfect end to a fabulous career."

Almost 200 cars filled with well-wishers paraded through the school’s parking lot, honking horns, waving, yelling encouragement and thanks and holding signs expressing their feelings for the popular principal.

"It is phenomenal," Curtis said. "This is what its all about, these children and these parents. I am so grateful because I feel like they have given me so much through the years. To see all those children today that I haven’t seen since March 13 is amazing. I feel like I’m in a dream."

Curtis began her career as a 20 year-old teacher at Central Elementary School after earning her degree from the University of Alabama, where she would also later obtain a master’s degree. She taught in the Phenix City, Alabama schools where she became a principal at just 23. Curtis said that if she could go back in time, she would not do that again at such a young age.

When she returned to Tuscaloosa, she also returned to the classroom to teach at Verner Elementary. She taught an additional two years before returning to the administrative side. She served as assistant principal before she was named principal 34 years ago.

Daria knows that finding a replacement for Curtis will not be easy.

"Mrs. Curtis is easily one of the most high-performing principals I have had the pleasure to work with. Not only is she high-performing because of what she has done here at Verner, but she has immense care, concern and love for her children, faculty and staff — her whole family group here that she supports. I have learned from her," Daria said.

It is not merely Curtis’ experience that will be difficult to replace. The challenge is deeper than that, Daria said.

"It is the core of who she is that is hard to replace. She is a loving caring person who is relentless in making sure all students are highly successful. That is the harder part to replace — the core of such an incredible beautiful person."

As car after car passed with well-wishers, Curtis absorbed it all, took in the love and affirmation and returned it with waves and smiles. In that moment, she was acutely aware of what she was walking away from.

Making a difference in the lives of children was why she began a career in education, and Friday, standing at the end of her career, she could see the fruit of three decades of hard work.

"The children, making a difference in the lives of children, touching children and making connections with them has been the most memorable. Just knowing I care about them, I hope, helps because they have certainly made my life special. I don’t know what to say about this. It is unbelievable. I am so very grateful and I am grateful for every year I have been at this school. It’s going to be so difficult to leave it."