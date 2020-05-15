Sgt. Brian Miller was fired for "neglect of duty" during the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. Now, he will get his job back.

Sgt. Brian Miller was one of four Broward County Sherrif's deputies terminated for "neglect of duty" for failing to act during the 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead. He will be restored to his old position and receive back pay after successfully challenging his termination through a union, the Miami Herald reported.

An arbitrator found Miller's due process rights were violated when Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony fired him, according to the Herald.

The sheriff's office launched a 15-month investigation into the actions of Miller and three other officers following the Feb. 14 massacre. The findings lead to criminal charges for school resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson.

Miller earned around $137,000 a year in 2018.

Tony said of the terminations that he was committed to "addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day," Tony said.

Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, gunned down 17 teachers and students and injured 17 others with an assault-style weapon on Valentine's Day two years ago. Cruz, now 20, has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting trial in Broward.

